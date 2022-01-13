Wellsville justice court judge selection meeting planned

LOGAN — The Cache County Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a public hearing to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Wellsville. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The position will replace Judge Terry Moore who resigned his position in May, 2021.

The Commission will begin the meeting at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held online through this meeting link:

https://utcourts.webex.com/utcourts/j.php?MTID=m38540939043911ddb803a11e87df7a3b

Utah State Courts spokesperson Tania Mashburn said the early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Applicant information is confidential per judicial rule. The final nominees’ names will be released after the Commission makes their selections.

Individuals interested in appearing before the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting should contact Amy Hernandez at (801) 578-3809 or amymh@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

will@cvradio.com