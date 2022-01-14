Providence chiropractor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patients

Dr. Neil Erickson from Cache Valley Chiropractic

LOGAN — A 66-year-old Providence chiropractor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients. Neil Louis Erickson was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday afternoon, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said two female adults made a report to the Sheriff’s Office in October 2021, alleging that they had been touched inappropriately during chiropractic exams.

Deputies investigated the claims and served a search warrant at the office of Dr. Neil Erickson, Cache Valley Chiropractic, Friday. He was reportedly questioned and later taken into custody.

Peck explained that Erickson was booked into jail on two counts of Forcible Sex Abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to the Cache Valley Chiropractic website, Erickson began practicing in March 1983. He graduated from Western States Chiropractic College in December of 1982 and later received postgraduate training in Chiropractic Orthopedics and was certified by the National Board. In 2001, he took a postgraduate course of study and became a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician.

Formal charges against Erickson are pending the completion of deputies’ investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

