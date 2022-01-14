USU Engineering Building evacuated after fire alarm

Logan City Fire Department responding to fire alarm at USU Engineering Building, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: USU Public Safety)

LOGAN — A fire alarm temporarily evacuated the Engineering Building at Utah State University Friday afternoon. The alarm was triggered around 3:30 p.m.

Fire fighters from the Logan City Fire Department responded as students and faculty emptied the building.

According to emergency radio traffic, the first crews arriving on the scene reported a smell of wood smoke coming from inside the building. No flames were seen.

Fire fighters entered the building and also used a ladder truck to get on top of the roof to inspect the building’s heating system.

Eventually, the smoke was traced to some smoldering wood inside one of the building’s labs.

Maintenance crews responded with fans to ventilate the building.

No injuries or damage was reported.

will@cvradio.com