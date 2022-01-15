Arrest made after alleged stabbing at Lewistion home

LOGAN — A 25-year-old transgender woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her brother during a family dispute in Lewiston. Serena Dreycz Frazier was booked Saturday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said deputies were called to a residence near 500 S. 1600 West in Lewiston around 3:10 p.m. The 911 caller had reported a male had been stabbed.

When law enforcement arrived at the home, they found there had allegedly been an altercation between siblings. During the argument, Frazier had reportedly struck her 29-year-old brother in the head with a cane, causing a significant laceration.

Peck said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and questioned witnesses. Frazier was taken into custody and later booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Court records show, Frazier was previously arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief in 2020. She later accepted a plea deal that kept her from serving any jail time.

According to booking records, Frazier is temporarily being held without bail. She will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com