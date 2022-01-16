Cache Bar launches weekly Jazz Night performances

The Cache Bar has launched weekly Jazz Night performances by local musicians on Wednesdays in downtown Logan.

LOGAN – Everybody knows that there’s not much to do in terms of entertainment here in Logan on weekday evenings, right?

Wrong!

The newest addition to the Logan music scene is Jazz Night at the Cache Bar.

The premiere session of Jazz Night on Jan. 12 drew a good size crowd for an evening of live sophisticated music, good food and fun.

The performers were a trio playing guitar, upright bass and horns organized by Kelin Gibbons, who is a regular in talented orchestras recruited by Jay Richards for local Music Theatre West shows.

Owner Mark Lunt bills his establishment at 119 South Main St. as the valley’s only full service bar, but the place is really more like an intimate lounge or night club. Lunt remodeled the old Gia’s Italian Restaurant, removing the wall that once separated the eatery’s dining room and banquet space to install a bar, stylish lighting and a stage for entertainment. The Cache Bar looks tiny from the street, but the building is deep and spacious when you’re inside.

Musical legend George Gershwin once said that “Life is a lot like jazz; it’s best when you improvise.”

The trio performing last week at the Cache Bar certainly took that observation to heart by playing real live jazz.

By that, I mean the kind of music where you recognize the first few bars of a song and then the cats start improvising. The tunes they played were definitely modern and upbeat, but you could still clearly detect their roots in blues and ragtime.

Best of all, their classy playing created an atmosphere where you could hear yourself think and carry on a conversation in a normal tone of voice.

It was a pleasant change from the typical live music nowadays that forces you to shout at the top of your lungs.

Lunt says that he intends to make Jazz Night a regular weekly feature at the Cache Bar. Judging from the mostly young and appreciative audience at the inaugural jazz performance, that plan could be a very wise business decision.

Jazz Night performances are now scheduled at the Cache Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday.

Other regularly scheduled entertainment events at the Cache Bar include live music and Karoke nights.

The Cache Bar is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday through Saturday in downtown Logan.