Callan Thomas Fredrickson peacefully passed from this world on Saturday January 15, 2022 surrounded by most of his family. Callan was born July 21, 1940 to Eugene Fredrickson and Lucille Andersen Fredrickson. He was their third child and last. He was quite a bit younger than his sister Nada and brother Chris and so he got lots of attention. He attended schools in Weston, ID and Ogden, UT.

When he was introduced to a cute little gal from Preston, it seemed like it was love at first sight. Callan married Corrine Dockstader in June of 1958 and they enjoyed 61 years together until she passed away in June, of 2019. They were blessed with 5 children, Rhonda (Blair) Gregersen of Preston, ID, Carl (Cynthia) Fredrickson of Layton, UT, Barbra (Kent) Talbot of Preston, ID, Scott Fredrickson of Providence, UT and Tricia (Boyd) Anderson of Roy, UT.

Callan was a man of many talents and has worked as a construction worker doing cement work and building homes and office buildings, as an auto mechanic, an independent carpet installer, and as a security officer. He was an avid gun lover and spent many years as a gun dealer and reloaded almost all of his own ammunition but what he loved most was the 35 years he spent as a law enforcement officer for Preston, ID, Franklin County, and Cokeville WY. He truly loved being a public servant and worked diligently to “Protect and Serve” the citizens of the communities where he lived.

Callan and Corrine always loved to do their yard work together and he would tell anyone who commented that he didn’t “mow the lawn, he groomed it” .

Callan was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brother and sister, his parents-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law and 1 sister-in-law. We know there is a very joyous reunion happening on the other side.

He is survived by all his children and their spouses, 22 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren with one more who will join us soon. We will all miss him and we are so very grateful for the lessons he taught us. We know our parents worked very hard to raise their children to be good people and to love each other and to take care of the things that are the most important, family and testimony of our Savior. Thank-you dad for the selfless years of love and support that you gave to each of us. We love you dad!

We as his children wish to thank Dr Patten and his staff, his aides at the Heritage Home, the nurses and doctors and staff at Portneuf Medical Center including the Life Flight team, and the staff at Franklin County Medical Center, the EMT’s and law enforcement officers, his home health aides, especially Lorie for their compassionate care of our dad. It is appreciated so very much.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at noon in the Preston Third Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

