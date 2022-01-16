Clarence Kent Wetherill

January 16, 2022

March 24, 1943 – January 16, 2022 (age 78)

Clarence Kent Wetherill, 78, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in North Logan.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

A viewing will be held prior to the services from 12:00 to 12:45 PM.

A complete obituary will appear here soon.

Please click on the following link to view the services via Zoom:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89726273940?pwd=ZnorbDRC…
Passcode: 167249

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.

