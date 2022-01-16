May 28, 1938 – January 12, 2022 (age 83)
Fay JoAnn Hopkins Decker, 83, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away peacefully with her family by her side the evening of Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born May 28, 1938 in Logan, Utah to Wallace Henry Hopkins and Frances Ione Hunt. She was the second of three daughters that include herself, Carol and Walda.
Fay and her beloved husband, Lowell, were faithful companions for almost 63 years when she returned home to her Savior and Heavenly Parents; the warm embrace of her mother and father, sisters and the many friends and family with whom she shared her listening ear and compassionate heart. We imagine the celebration in heaven welcoming her home. Although we mourn the loss of her physical presence, we rejoice in the knowledge that she is freed from physical pain and earthly cares and know that she is never far away in spirit. We look forward to the day that we will be reunited with our wife, mother, grandma/nana, aunt and friend.
Fay was born and grew up in Logan, Utah where she graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State University. She worked in her father’s auto shop, Hopkins Auto Glass, where she helped keep his books. While at Utah State her focus of study was Elementary Education. She enjoyed and frequently reminisced about being a member of “Spurs”, a Utah State University service club, as well as being a member of an acapella singing quartet that performed throughout Cache Valley. She was active in Lambda Delta Sigma which is where she met her sweetheart, Lowell Decker. She often told us about the weekly dances they attended and described dancing to every song.
Fay and Lowell married on February 6, 1959 at the Logan, Temple in Logan, Utah. Fay and Lowell moved from Logan to El Paso, Texas for Lowell’s Army Officer’s Basic Training. They later returned to Logan, Utah moving then to Riverside, California; Pocatello, Idaho; and Toppenish, Washington before settling in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fay was a wonderful wife and mother and shared her love of reading, music and learning with her family. She had a curious, analytical mind that served her well in keeping up with and navigating modern technology.
She was a talented seamstress sewing not only her own clothes but for her three young daughters. Fay enjoyed crocheting and embroidery fashioning many items including: afghans, baby blankets, rugs, and ponchos. Most of what she made was given away to family and friends. Fay had wanted to be a nurse but that was not offered at Utah State at that time. When she had the opportunity to volunteer at Cottonwood Hospital in the newborn nursery, it provided that medical setting experience and was something she thoroughly enjoyed. After three daughters, Fay and Lowell were blessed with the gift of a son whose arrival was met with great celebration by his sisters. Fay found joy in raising her children and spent time caring for her grandchildren when they were young. She treasured the times we were able to be together as a family visiting, playing games, sharing a meal and celebrating birthdays and holidays. Fay loved the flowers her husband, Lowell, cultivated in their yard and particularly appreciated when he selected a special rose to bring into the house for her to enjoy. Sometimes he brought her a whole bouquet of beautiful roses. She looked forward to walking around the yard to admire each different flower and when we would visit made sure we had noticed “her flowers”. Each year she anticipated the fresh vegetables Lowell grew in his garden.
Fay was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was dedicated in her service to others. She served diligently in various callings including: Mutual Teacher with young women, Sports Director, Primary, Relief Society, Church Librarian, as well as a Den Mother. She particularly enjoyed the important work of Name Extractions for over 25 years. She served as Relief Society President for the Garden Terrace Life Care Center where Lowell was called as Branch President. Fay was a talented alto and enjoyed singing in her church choir for many years.
Fay is survived by her husband, Lowell; children, Renae (Rabon) Cahoon, Ellen (Gary) DeGraw, Julie (Scott) Tarbet, Mark (Rebecca) Decker; beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth and Zachary; brother-in-law Orville (Carlene) Decker, sisters-in-law Eva Ann (Kenneth) Whitt, Della Decker and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Ione Hopkins; sisters Carol (Larry) Petersen and Walda; mother and father-in-law Edwin and Sarah Decker; brothers-in law, Clair (Frankie) Decker, Herbst Decker; sisters-in-law, Venola (Ralph) Lancaster and Janet Decker.
Honoring Fay’s wishes for a graveside service but with concern for cold weather, there will be an “indoor graveside service” at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 20, 2022 that will be streamed live. The service will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, UT. For those in attendance, masks are mandatory.
Internment will be at the Logan City Cemetery.
Services may be viewed via the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89525104544?pwd=WEx6bWZWVVNzeGpzYUV4WFFHZlc1Zz09
Password: Decker
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Intermountain Medical Center and Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital for their kindness and tender care.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.