Georgia Mae (Durfey) Morrell

On January 15th 2022 at about 7:00 a.m., our dear sweet Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother and sister, stepped through the Veil into the awaiting arms of Her Eternal Love and into Eternity.

She was born Georgia Mae Durfey in the home of her loving parents, Reid and Arvella Durfey on October 23rd 1935, the is the oldest of four children born to this couple.

On the 9th of March 1953 she married Jerry Laveral Morrell in Eli, Nevada and marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

“Because Two People Fell in Love”, there were six children born, Rodney Evan, Debra Ann, Nancy Jean, Douglas S. and Brenda Lee, to fill the many homes they would live in until they finally settled in Georgetown, Idaho.

As a result of this tremendous love, there are many grandchildren, many many more great grandchildren and a bucket load of great great grandchildren.

Her greatest love after our Lord Jesus Christ was Her high school sweetheart and Eternal mate, Jerry, followed by her large family and serving others.

She was a wonderful seamstress and cook and loved sewing and cooked, perhaps more out need than of love.

She and Jerry served three full time missions for the Church with one being in the “New South Wales Sidney, Australia” mission and two others being in “Martins Cove” Wyoming Mission.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Debra Ann and her beloved husband, Jerry.

There will be a viewing in the Montpelier, Idaho “Schwab Mathews” funeral home from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Followed by Family Prayer given by Jericho Morrell on Thursday January 20th and interment will follow immediately in the Georgetown, Idaho cemetery with a small friends and family gathering.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.