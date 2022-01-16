November 12, 1972 – January 12, 2022 (age 49)

James Lincoln Thomas, 49, lifetime resident of Malad Idaho, passed away on January 12th, 2022. James was born on November 12th,1972 a son of Errol and Sue Thomas. He was raised in Malad Idaho and was a graduate of Malad High School. He enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and music. He could play the guitar and drums. James could make anyone laugh and will be missed terribly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his three children Candace Smith, Aubrey Thomas, and Lincoln Thomas, as well as his two Granddaughters Rose and Abby, his brother John Thomas, and two sisters Jill Shields and Joy Thomas Bates.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother Pete Thomas.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.