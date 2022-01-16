January inversion to continue

CACHE COUNTY — Unfortunately, very little change is seen in the forecast this coming week. That means inversion conditions will continue. The National Weather Service, Salt Lake City reminds northern Utahns to protect yourself by staying inside as much as possible and avoid outdoor exercise, if you have to be outside, wear a mask that can filter PM 2.5 particulates, such as an N95 mask.

Also, you can reduce pollution by avoiding travel if possible, if you need to travel, car pool or use public transportation, telework if you can, and limit fireplace usage. Go to air.utah.gov for the latest air quality forecasts.