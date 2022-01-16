LaDawn Tolman Jackman & Elden Leon Jackman

LaDawn Tolman Jackman

June 13, 1931 – January 6, 2022

Elden Leon Jackman

November 19, 1927 – January 10, 2022

LaDawn Tolman Jackman passed away on January 6, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Mark Hudson in Perry Utah. LaDawn crossed through the veil into the arms of her parents Royal Clifford Tolman, Goldie Adams Tolman, and her oldest daughter Jeanette who passed away on August 31, 2012.

Just four days later, on January 10, 2022, LaDawn’s sweetheart and eternal companion, Elden Leon Jackman, passed away peacefully in Perry, Utah. These two were inseparable in life and even four days was too much for them to be apart. Elden is now in the arms of his beloved wife, his parents, Golden Leon and Teton Hanks Jackman, and daughter Jeanette. There is no doubt they were also greeted by their grandson Jay, greatgrandchildren Taylor and Ryder and countless others.

LaDawn was born on June 13, 1931, in her family home in Murtaugh, ID. She was the youngest of six in the Tolman family and was often, even when she was older, introduced by her Father as his “baby”. LaDawn loved this. Music was a very important part of LaDawn’s life. She played the flute, organ, and piano, and had a beautiful soprano voice. She had the honor of accompanying her father as he sang for every event in town. LaDawn graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1949 and planned to go to a local business college but at the last minute her parents decided Brigham Young University in Provo was where she should be. It was there that LaDawn met Elden.

Elden was born on November 19, 1927, in Magna, Utah. He is the oldest of six children born to Golden Leon and Teton Hanks Jackman. He graduated from Provo High School in 1945. After graduation, Elden served in the U.S. Navy on the Sea Dog submarine in Pearl Harbor. He later served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States Mission in Roanoke Virginia. After his mission, while attending Brigham Young University, Elden met the beautiful LaDawn Tolman. After their first date in October of 1950, things moved quickly for Elden and LaDawn. They started going steady on November 19, 1950, they were engaged on January 1, 1951, and married on February 1, 1951 in the Idaho Falls, ID temple.

Shortly after being married, Elden and LaDawn moved to Los Angeles, CA so Elden could earn an advertising degree at Woodbury University. His first job after graduation took Elden and LaDawn to Ontario, Oregon. He worked as an appliance salesman for a furniture store and did their advertising. And so his life as a salesman began! Elden was a consummate salesman. He loved working with people and truly believed in the products he sold. He could sell anything, but his focus was on life insurance, real estate, cars, and security systems. Elden was often honored for his sales skills and earned the prestigious CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) accreditation while working with Mutual of New York Life Insurance. Elden’s work took them from Oregon, to Idaho, to North Dakota, and finally to Utah. No one is really sure if Elden ever really retired from working. He loved it that much.

While Elden was honing his sales skills, LaDawn was busy raising a house full of children. She and Elden are the parents of 7 children, Todd (Susan) Jackman, Brad (Vicki) Jackman, Jeanette Jackman Kubricky (deceased), Brenna Jackman, Eric (Debbie) Jackman, Laura Jackman (Mark) Hudson, and Mary Ann Jackman (Dan) Canfield. They have 63 Grandchildren and 85 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

While raising children, LaDawn was continually learning. She studied music, religion, and education. After the children were gone, LaDawn earned her Associates degree from Weber State University. LaDawn was very creative and a gifted teacher, leader, choir director, and seamstress. Her skills were always in high demand. She will forever be known for her beautiful smile and generous heart.

Elden and LaDawn loved the Lord deeply and always desired to serve Him. They were called as temple ordinance workers in the Ogden temple, a calling they would hold for over 25 years. Elden served in many church leadership positions and assisted 26 young men earn their Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scout program. LaDawn served in many church callings including early morning seminary teacher, ward organist, choir director, instructor, and a number of leadership positions. Elden served six missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, four were with LaDawn in Vancouver Canada, New Jersey, Santiago Chile, and Roy, Utah.

Elden and LaDawn loved playing games and socializing with their children, grandchildren, and friends. They enjoyed sending birthday cards (with a $2 bill) to their posterity, making chocolate chip cookies, exercising, being in the mountains, camping, hunting, doing family history work, serving in the church, embossing note cards to give as gifts, collecting coins and stamps, watching BYU sports, and eating dessert first! And if you knew Elden, you know he loved his camera. He insisted that every event be documented with a picture!

Elden and LaDawn will always be remembered for their love of life and their faithfulness to the Lord. When they were dating, they would squeeze each other’s hands three times to say “I Love you”. We now send our love back to you with three tight squeezes and our promise to live a life half as wonderfully as you did.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude and love to the hospice nurses and aides who made the last four months of Elden and LaDawn’s life peaceful and happy. We love each of you.

A viewing for Elden and LaDawn will be held from 6:00pm – 8:00pm Friday, January 21, 2022 and from 9:00am – 10:45am on Saturday, January 22nd at the Myers Mortuary located at 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden Utah.

Memorial services will be held following the Saturday viewing at 11:00am. Family members are invited to attend and all others asked to participate via a live stream at www.myers-mortuary.com

Interment will be at the Salem City Cemetery, Salem Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.

