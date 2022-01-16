Michael Loyd Woirhaye

January 16, 2022

November 15, 2021 – January 12, 2022

Michael Loyd Woirhaye of Logan, Utah, son of Zachary Michael and Jodi Lee Anderson Woirhaye, passed away on January 15th at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.

A viewing will be held Saturday, January 22 from 10-11am at Allen-Hall Mortuary on 34 E. Center St., Logan, Utah with a graveside service to follow at 11:30am at the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com.

