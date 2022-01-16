March 24, 1948 – January 11, 2022 (age 73)
William Ernest Davis, better known as Bill, passed away on January 11, 2022, at the age of 73 while asleep in his hometown of Logan, Utah. Bill was born in Logan, Utah on March 24, 1948, to Marvin and Janet Davis.
As a child Bill sang and danced with his brother Don to entertain family and friend at the request of their mother, Janet. As a young teen, Bill would sneak into the house parties Ann and Don would throw when their parents were away even though his job was to keep Grandpa Cowley company. In high school, he played football and a lot of hooky, but the principle never called his parents because he liked Bill and was good friends with Bill’s dad. Bill graduated for Logan High School in 1966. Bill was also the favorite uncle who babysat Scott and Greg often buying them a Coke at the little café in the old Smith’s store. Bill could be a bit of a hellion, but he had a heart of gold!
Bill worked at his father’s butcher shop prior to beginning his lifelong career at Smith’s where he enjoyed serving at various stores throughout Utah. He loved the time he spent at the Logan store best serving the community he called friends. After 40 years of service to Smith’s Bill retired. Bill served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 and completed a tour in Vietnam. He was an M-60 gunner, saved many lives as well as earned multiple metals including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart while in the line of duty. During his time in Vietnam, he took leave and married Toni Nelson of Tremonton, Utah in Hawaii. Shortly after his return from Vietnam, they welcomed a son, Nathan and six years later a daughter, Carrie. Bill loved his kids dearly and enjoyed any time he spent with them. After his divorce he cherished time with his children and always let them know they were loved. The endless hours of riding go karts, playing mini golf and golf, swimming, and taking the motorhome to Bear Lake were treasured times.
In 1986, Bill met and married the love of his life Ida McFarland. Bill and Ida enjoyed years of ballroom dancing, skiing, and golfing with a large group of friends. He was a social butterfly and the life of the party. For several years Bill and Ida took their kids for a family reunion each winter to Driggs, Idaho where the Davis crew got together to celebrate family. Each weekend was filled with crazy games of Pictionary including a remarkable guess of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”, cloudy ski days at Targhee, great food and more laughter than should be allowed. As life slowed down, Bill enjoyed his time with Ida and their time watching John Wayne movies, Law and Order, football and golf. He enjoyed the many pets they had throughout the years. He even sort of liked Kitty Girl who adopted he and Ida within the last few years. Bill loved his grandkids and enjoyed his time watching them golf, swim, play hockey and dance. Despite several health issues Bill always hard a warm hug and good one liner to share. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. He will always be loved far more than he ever knew.
Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ida Davis, his son Nathan (Wendy) Davis, and daughter Carrie (Landon) Johnson. He is survived by his stepson Paul (LaDena) Garr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nick, Parker, Erik, Zack, Owen and Zoe, sister-in-law Pat Davis (Don) and nephew Scott Barentsen.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Janet Davis, his sister Ann Nichols, brother Don Davis, nephews Greg Barentsen and Chad Davis, and grandson KC Nordic.
Our family knows Bill is celebrating a happy reunion with so many of his family on the golf course! There is no doubt he will be grilling steak with Marvin, enjoying a piece of naughty 40th birthday cake with Janet, laughing over a great joke and a good cocktail with Ann and Don, and likely has a to do list for his Grandchildren who always were a great help.
No services are scheduled at this time, but a graveside memorial will take place in the spring.