William Ernest Davis, better known as Bill, passed away on January 11, 2022, at the age of 73 while asleep in his hometown of Logan, Utah. Bill was born in Logan, Utah on March 24, 1948, to Marvin and Janet Davis.

As a child Bill sang and danced with his brother Don to entertain family and friend at the request of their mother, Janet. As a young teen, Bill would sneak into the house parties Ann and Don would throw when their parents were away even though his job was to keep Grandpa Cowley company. In high school, he played football and a lot of hooky, but the principle never called his parents because he liked Bill and was good friends with Bill’s dad. Bill graduated for Logan High School in 1966. Bill was also the favorite uncle who babysat Scott and Greg often buying them a Coke at the little café in the old Smith’s store. Bill could be a bit of a hellion, but he had a heart of gold!

Bill worked at his father’s butcher shop prior to beginning his lifelong career at Smith’s where he enjoyed serving at various stores throughout Utah. He loved the time he spent at the Logan store best serving the community he called friends. After 40 years of service to Smith’s Bill retired. Bill served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 and completed a tour in Vietnam. He was an M-60 gunner, saved many lives as well as earned multiple metals including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart while in the line of duty. During his time in Vietnam, he took leave and married Toni Nelson of Tremonton, Utah in Hawaii. Shortly after his return from Vietnam, they welcomed a son, Nathan and six years later a daughter, Carrie. Bill loved his kids dearly and enjoyed any time he spent with them. After his divorce he cherished time with his children and always let them know they were loved. The endless hours of riding go karts, playing mini golf and golf, swimming, and taking the motorhome to Bear Lake were treasured times.