2 years in, Utah’s cannabis program has accessibility issues

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Since 2020, the state’s medical cannabis program has seen substantial growth. An annual report last year found that the number of active cardholders more than tripled, and pharmacies in the state more than doubled.

But KUER reports that despite the expansion of the program, patients are having a difficult time accessing the medicine due to renewal and product costs.

That primarily has to do with supply and demand. In Utah, due to state law, there are a certain number of allotted suppliers who are allowed to grow and sell marijuana in the state.