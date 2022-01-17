Carter Allen Wright passed away January 16, 2022 at age 26. He was born August 3, 1995 in Winnemucca, Nevada to Steven G Wright and Jimi R Wright.

Carter lived in Wellsville, Logan, and Tremonton. He attended McKinley Elementary, Tremonton, UT, Wellsville Elementary, Wellsville, UT, and graduated from MT Crest, Hyrum, UT.

Carter had many jobs over the years. He loved the jobs where he could interact with the public. He was recently working at the Vapor Vault in Tremonton where he met and made A LOT of friends.

Carter enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He loved spending time with his best friends (brothers) Josh, Riley, Pal, Austin, and his nephew Garrett.

Carter was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his father Steven G Wright (Angela), mother Jimi Wright, sister Morgan Wright (Micheal Crozier). Grandparents Jim and Connie Robison, Fielding, UT, Colleen Wright, Arizona. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, very close friends, and his nephew Garrett Brown.

He is preceded in death by Steven “Chad” Wright, brother; Jerry Wright, grandfather; and many more grandparents.

A viewing will be held on Saturday January 22, 2022 from 9-10:15 am at Rudd Funeral Home (1234 S Main St Garland, UT) with a graveside to follow at 11 am at the Wellsville Cemetery (400 N 200 E, Wellsville, UT).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.