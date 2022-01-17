December 17, 1986 – January 7, 2022 (age 35)



Jamie Mellien West, born December 17, 1986 in Ogden, Utah, sadly passed away in the early morning on January 7, 2022 in Bertram, Texas. She was the daughter of Delwin and Mellien West.

She is survived by her mother Mellien, grandpa Coburn, brothers Jack and Alex West, sisters Kelli Torres and Logan Munns, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved daughter Mckayla Gonzales.

She was preceded in death by her father, Delwin; grandparents, Arlien Coburn, Glenn and Theresa West and one niece, Katrina West.

She will also be missed by the many friends who loved her like family everywhere she went. May her memory live on in the hearts and lives of those she touched and the greatest joy of her life Mckayla. We love you.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, UT. Please come casual dress and masks encouraged.

A GoFundMe has been setup for Jamie at https://gofund.me/42d2a7bd.

A benefit dinner and raffle will be held for Jamie West on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at F.O.E. 912 North Main, Brigham City, Utah 84302. $10.00 a plate: Two tamales w/rice and beans or Chile Verde w/rice and beans. Raffle tickets are $2.00 each or 6 for $10.00 and can be purchased there. Fishing backpack, tailgate table, bottles, gift cards and more.

Care has been entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel.

