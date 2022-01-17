Janet Robison Hess passed away peacefully on January 16, 2022, surrounded by family following a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

While working at the Brigham City Hospital she met and married the love of her life, best friend, and eternal companion, Dave Hess, M.D. They were sealed in the Manti Temple. She was the happiest spending time with him, either on the back of their motorcycle, traveling to their homes in Brigham and Chandler Arizona, or sharing a Dr. Pepper on the back deck.

She was a fiercely devoted mother and grandmother. Taking great care in the details of her family’s lives was her life’s work and her greatest joy. She made hundreds of amazing meals for her family and loved teaching and passing her recipes to her girls. She shared her love of Lake Powell and taught her kids and grandkids to waterski there and at Willard Bay. She was an accomplished pianist with a beautiful voice. Her family will treasure memories of her lullabies at bedtime and singing time around the piano.

Her life was a series of quiet, meaningful acts of kindness. She enjoyed serving in her church callings, schools, community, and neighborhood. She gave countless meals to anyone she knew, homemade bread for neighbors, a thousand-watt smile and happy, heartfelt conversation for everyone.

Janet is preceded in death by her mom and dad, her grandson, and son-in-law.

She is survived by her eternal champion for time and all eternity, Dave Hess, seven daughters and one son: Paige (Greg) Jensen, Jacey (Spencer) Davis, Alison (Dave) Mickelsen, Melissa (Max) Matinez, McCall (Van) Robinson, Kristin (David) Hagan, Jordan (Marcus) Richmond, Adam (Emily) Hess, thirty-five grandkids, two brothers, one sister, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held for Janet on Friday, January 21st in her home ward at 650 Anderson Drive in Brigham City.

There will be a visitation for friends and family from 10-11:15 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:30.

Janet will be buried in Richfield on Saturday with a graveside service with her loved ones.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.