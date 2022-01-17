Laura Lee Smith passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 13, 2022 from complications related to COVID-19 and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Laura was born to Norma and Arthur Olsen on October 25, 1949 and raised in Providence, Utah. She graduated from Sky View High School. After high school she attended Secretarial school at Fullerton College in California. In 1969 she married Ronald Dee Bodrero and later had two daughters, Kimberley and Tracy Bodrero. A few years later the family moved from southern California to Logan, Utah, shortly after which Laura and Dee divorced. Laura worked at Wurlitzer Piano as a secretary and was able to purchase a home living next to her beloved brother, Frank in Clarkston, Utah. It was also at Wurlitzer that she met her love and partner for life, Delmar “Butch” Smith. They married in 1978 and had two children, Jamie Smith Rindlisbacher and Joshua Smith. They continued to raise their family in Clarkston.

In the late 1980s Laura decided to pursue a career in nursing and returned to university where she earned her license to be a registered nurse. She worked at Logan Regional Hospital for over 20 years where she made many friends, and was loved, respected and admired. Those who worked with her commented on what a compassionate nurse she was to the patients and didn’t take any nonsense from anyone else.

Laura retired at 59 years old and began working with Butch on their dream to build a cabin in the woods. Once built Laura and Butch split their time between Clarkston and Ashton, Idaho with many fun travels in-between.

Laura is survived by her husband, Butch, their four children and four beloved grandchildren (Lauren, Baily, Ivy and Kennedy) as well as three sisters (JoAnn, Sharon and Kristine).

Laura was most passionate about her family but the Utah Jazz always came in second. For years she was a Jazz season ticket holder and almost never missed a home game. When Butch was unable to attend a game she would invite a family member or friend. What a fun adventure that was!

Laura was fiercely attentive to and protective of those she loved. She always pitched in to help when needed. She had a sparkling smile and adventurous spirit and made friends wherever she went. She had a gift for making people feel welcome and safe. She had a wonderfully irreverent sense of humor and easily brought laughter to those around her..

Above all Laura loved her family, animals and the outdoors. She always fed the stray cats in Clarkston and even made friends with the birds, squirrels and even a pine marten at the cabin. She loved to hike and spent many days sauntering through Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Arches and Canyonlands NPs just to name a few.

Laura selflessly took care of everyone and everything around her. She really was an everyday hero to so many and will be profoundly missed.

All who loved her are invited to attend the viewing at Allen Mortuary of North Logan (420 E 1800 N) on Friday, January 21st from 10:30-11:30am. Immediately following will be a graveside service at Clarkston Cemetery and all are invited to attend.

