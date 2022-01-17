July 11, 1935 – January 6, 2022 (age 86)
Lyndyl Hall Stambaugh Sorensen died Thursday January 6, 2022 at the age of 86. She was born and raised in Ely, Nevada, graduating with honors from White Pine High School in 1953. She was musical throughout her life, playing the piano, clarinet, and bass fiddle. She loved to sing. One thing is for sure, she never met an adventure she didn’t like, including having her pilot’s license. She sailed. She skied. She loved to hike, always bringing an empty garbage bag to leave the trails and mountains just a bit better than she met them. She stood at Machu Pichu in Peru and the Taj Mahal in India, with awe. She also cared for people throughout her career as an Intensive Care Nurse and attained the title of Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church.
Lyndyl attended the University of Utah, graduating in 1957. During her studies, she met and married Dr. John Larsen Sorensen, the love of her life. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in 2016, spending nearly 25 years in Las Vegas before returning “home” to Logan, Utah. They had two daughters: Patricia Anne Davis and Holly Rovner. She is survived by her delightfully witty husband, Dr. John L. “Jack” Sorensen, daughter Patricia Davis (Wayne Davis), Logan, UT; and her sister Kayleen Hart Winkler of Medford, OR.
She was especially proud of all her grandchildren: Erin Davis (Joseph Loersch) Middleton, WI.; Matthew Davis, Mason City, IA., Sarah Rovner, Houston, TX; Amy Rovner, (Stewart Derman), Salt Lake City; and Heather Rover, (Daniel Schultz), Lakewood, WA. And three great-grandchildren.
Burial will be under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Viewing and services will be held at St John’s Episcopal Church, 85 E 100 N, Logan, Utah 84321.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to a charity of your choice.
