Peter “Comanch” Clawson, was called home on Monday, January 17, 2022, to his loving Heavenly Father. He was born on September 13, 1935, in Randolf, Utah, to James Maurice and Gladys Juanita Snowball Clawson.

He married the love of his life, Sylvia Owens, on June 5, 1955, in Evanston, Wyoming. They were married for 66 wonderful years. To this union, they were blessed with 7 children.

Comanch was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He was a life-long rancher and loved his cows and spent much time with them. His love of his animals was always his priority.

Comanch loved to play cards. His motto was “if you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying.”

The family would like to give a special thanks to their hospice care team from Symbii.

He was the last of his generation to pass, he was preceded in death by: his parents and siblings; two sons-in-law: Danny Higley and Marty Seber; one grandson: Jamie Wilson; and one great-great-grandson: Owen Barnard.

Comanch is survived by his loving wife: Sylvia; children: Gladys (Dave) Wilson, Debra (Mike) Yearsley, Lynn (Kyle) Greenhalgh, Peter (Patty) Clawson, Sam (Richard) Yates, Charlie Seber, Billie Clawson; 18 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; and multiple step-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, buy your family a beef steak and support the American Rancher. Please feel comfortable wearing your hat and Levi’s to the services.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

Viewings will be held the evening before on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, and prior to the service on Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be at the Mantua Cemetery.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services, please go to the bottom of Comanch’s obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences for the family may also be expressed.