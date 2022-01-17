Sky View moves up to #2 in latest RPI rankings

Photo by Clint Allen

SMITHFIELD – One week of Region 11 play is now in the books and some teams have seen some slight movement in the latest Utah High School Activities Association RPI rankings, while others remain the same.

In girls basketball, Ridgeline remains as the top team in all of 4A with a 14-1 overall record and two wins in region play last week. Sky View (9-6, 1-1) and Green Canyon (7-5, 1-1) swapped places in the latest rankings with Mountain Crest (9-5, 2-0) moving up one spot after picking up two wins. Bear River (3-10, 0-2) and Logan (0-11, 0-2) remain unchanged.

For the first time, the Cache Valley Media Group will be covering a Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week on Tuesday. The matchup will feature Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest and full play-by-play coverage will be made available on Cache Valley Daily with Dave Simmons and Nick Zollinger on the call. Simmons and Zollinger have been calling games for the Ridgeline Riverhawks’ football and boys basketball teams for the last several seasons.

For the boys in Region 11, Sky View (10-3, 2-0) moved up to #2 after picking up two road victories at Green Canyon and Ridgeline. The Riverhawks (9-5, 1-1), meanwhile, dropped one spot to #5 and the Wolves (7-7, 1-1) remained at #7. Bear River (5-8, 1-1) also remains at their previous ranking of #10 while a struggling Logan (4-10, 0-2) has dropped to #12. The Grizzlies have now lost nine in a row. Despite splitting games last week, Mountain Crest (2-11, 1-1) remains as the #13 team in 4A.

For 5A, both the Box Elder boys and girls games that had been scheduled Friday against Woods Cross were postponed until February 1st due to high COVID-19 numbers in Davis County. The girls are currently ranked #8 with an overall record of 7-5 and the boys are ranked #10 with an overall record of 8-4.

In 1A, the Rich girls basketball team is ranked #12 with a 5-5 record and the boys are ranked #19 with a record of 3-7.

Region 11 Girls Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 17, 2021

1-Ridgeline (14-1, 2-0)

3-Sky View (9-6, 1-1)

4-Green Canyon (7-5, 1-1)

6-Mountain Crest (9-5, 2-0)

11-Bear River (3-10, 0-2)

13-Logan (0-11, 0-2)

Region 11 Boys Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 17, 2021

2-Sky View (10-3, 2-0)

5-Ridgeline (9-5, 1-1)

7-Green Canyon (7-7, 1-1)

10-Bear River (5-8, 1-1)

12-Logan (4-10, 0-2)

13-Mountain Crest (2-11, 1-1)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: JAN. 17-22, 2022

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Green Canyon vs Logan girls at 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Sky View girls at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest girls at 7 p.m. The game will be video streamed on Cache Valley Daily as the inaugural Cache Valley Media Group Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week. Dave Simmons and Nick Zollinger will provide the full play-by-play.

Box Elder at Bonneville girls at 7 p.m.

Preston vs Pocatello boys at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, 104.5 The Ranch and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with AJ Knight calling play-by-play.

Logan vs Green Canyon boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, 100.9 Lite FM and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Al Lewis calling the play-by-play.

Sky View vs Bear River boys at 7 p.m. The Bobcats coverage will be broadcast on 106.9 The FAN and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with “Hurricane” John Newbold calling play-by-play. The Bears coverage will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Rod Zundel calling play-by-play.

Box Elder at Bonneville boys at 7 p.m.

West Side at Bear Lake boys at 7 p.m.

Malad at Aberdeen boys at 7 p.m.

Preston vs Soda Springs girls at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Green Canyon vs Ridgeline girls at 7 p.m.

Logan vs Bear River girls at 7 p.m.

Sky View vs Mountain Crest girls at 7 p.m.

West Side at Soda Springs girls at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake vs Malad girls at 7 p.m.

Preston at Hillcrest boys at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Rich at Tabiona girls at 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Sky View boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, 106.9 The FAN and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with AJ Knight calling play-by-play.

Green Canyon vs Ridgeline boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, 104.5 The Ranch and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Craig Hislop calling play-by-play.

Bear River vs Logan boys at 7 p.m. The Bears coverage will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Rod Zundel calling play-by-play. The Grizzlies coverage will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM with Al Lewis calling play-by-play.

Box Elder at Bountiful boys at 7 p.m.

Rich at Tabiona boys at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake at Soda Springs boys at 7 p.m.

West Side vs Aberdeen boys at 7:30 p.m.

Preston vs Century girls at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

West Side vs Ririe boys at 6 p.m.

West Side at Bear Lake girls at 7 p.m.

Malad vs Aberdeen girls at 7 p.m.