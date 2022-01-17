Small airplane makes emergency landing on I-15 in Box Elder County

Written by Will Feelright
January 17, 2022
A small plane made an emergency landing on I-15 in Box Elder County on Jan. 16, 2022 (Photo: Utah Highway Patrol)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — A small airplane made an emergency landing on I-15 near Brigham City late Sunday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the CESNA aircraft performed the landing at approximately 11:44 a.m. near mile marker 365, southwest of the Brigham City Airport.

The pilot believed there were some mechanical issues and decided to make the landing on northbound lanes, authorities said.

The plane initially blocked all lanes, but troopers were able to move it off the roadway. Just after 1:15 p.m., UHP stated the aircraft was being transported to a nearby municipal airport.

No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were damaged.

UHP says the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.

