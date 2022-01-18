COMMENTARY: The End is Near

The Pandemic will end, and likely soon. The clues are found in reliable precedents from both natural science and history.

It was Darwin who settled the question of evolution’s prowess a century and a half ago. All organisms evolve, or in the case of pathogens, mutate. Why? Survival is nature’s highest priority, not dominance. A virus that kills its host, kills itself. The mutation to less lethal forms is a pathogen’s way of preservation…a virus that only sickens its host lives on.

When COVID-19 first appeared in late 2019 and early 2020, unchallenged and unchecked, it struck in its most virulent form. Twelve months later, the weaker Delta variant became the dominant strain. This past December, the Omicron mutation became the dominant variant and now accounts for an estimated 98.3% of all new cases, according to the most recent CDC data.

The CDC is also reporting that the Omicron variant is far milder than the Delta strain. Their eye-opening study found that those infected with Omicron were 53% less likely to have symptomatic hospitalization, had 74% less chance of being admitted to the intensive care unit, and had a 91% lower risk of death compared to those with the Delta variant.

Despite the optimism, CDC researchers still caution, “While severity is likely to be reduced, the absolute number of hospitalizations and impact on the healthcare system may nevertheless be significant due to the increased transmissibility of Omicron. Nevertheless, Omicron appears to demonstrate lower disease severity for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.”

There are many indications that nature is following its providential course. Some are even calling the Omicron variant nature’s Coronavirus cure.

Although we’re not out of the woods yet, encouraging data from the UK last week suggests that Omicron has peaked there, and health officials are expecting a precipitous drop in infections to follow. The United States is expected to reach its peak within a month. Just this weekend, Bloomberg News reported that the state of New York had peaked.

Although other variants will certainly follow, they become more benign with the passage of time. Consider what history has to say.

Looking back, most pandemics end within two to three years as the virus that created them mutates into a less virulent pathogen or an endemic disease that ultimately circulates at lower, more manageable levels, and the affected population builds immunity. This is what happened to the influenza strain behind the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

Although it lasted only 18 months, and despite the fact that governments and individuals responded with masks, social distancing, and isolation, upwards of 50 million people lost their lives. There was no vaccine for the Spanish flu. It wasn’t until 1933 that scientists isolated the virus behind it. What ended the pandemic? Following the pattern described above, the virus mutated to a more anemic form, and the populous developed natural immunity through exposure. The 1918 influenza strain never fully disappeared, and a version of it circulates to this very day.

Although it’s not guaranteed, it’s highly probable that the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its third year, will follow a similar course and end in obscurity, contributing instead to the never-ending cacophony of colds and flu that will always buffet us. The Omicron variant could well be the link.

What is our biggest threat going forward? Although we can look to the past to anticipate the future, human meddling is unpredictable and perilous. Suspicion still surrounds the origins of COVID-19. For this protection, we must look to our governments. Nature may not always mobilize to clean up our mess, and the fear-based lockdown policies of the last two years are no template for a healthy society.

In conclusion, as the pandemic draws to a close, it’s important to distinguish it from the interventions it fostered. Now that we have the ability to follow every mutation in real-time, will we be willing to let go and move on when the data justifies it? The end of the pandemic will be an identifiable event, but the end of the ‘panicdemic’ will be a social and political decision.

Will there be a new normal? Will we ever fly again without a mask? Will our vaccine cards become an international passport? That’s a discussion for another day, but this we know: Nothing stays the same. Time and experience exact their toll. We can never go back. And like the Spanish influenza, we will never completely eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We must learn to live with it, as we have with every other pathogen since the beginning of time.

Natural science and history are both our guide and our witness.

Marc K. Ensign

Author’s Note: As mentioned above, the Spanish Influenza of 1918 claimed as many as 50 million lives. In comparison, 5.2 million have died from the COVID-19 pandemic to date worldwide. In a day when the global population is almost four and a half times that of 1918, (7.75 billion vs 1.8 billion) and the world is much more mobile and connected – substantially increasing the risk of viral exposure – how have we fared as well as we have so far?

The biggest difference between 1918 and 2020 is the advancement of medical intervention in the form of vaccines. Modern technology coupled with the heroic efforts of healthcare workers worldwide appear to have contributed substantially. We owe an eternal debt of gratitude to all who have so tirelessly endured for the benefit of others.