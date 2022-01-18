Door manufacturing business expanding, bringing hundreds of new jobs to Brigham City

Steves & Sons new 160,000 square-foot door manufacturing plant which will bring more than 200 new jobs to the Brigham City, Utah area. (Photo: Business Wire)

BRIGHAM CITY – A company that has been in the millwork business since 1866 will be expanding and adding a new facility in Box Elder County. The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity recently announced that Steves & Sons, Inc. is expanding its door manufacturing operations with a new location in Brigham City. The company states it will be creating more than 200 jobs with more than 137 being classified as new, high-paying jobs in the next five years.

“Brigham City was selected due to the availability of a quality workforce and its geographic location to better service our customers,” said Tres Steves, Steves & Sons Vice President. “Steves & Sons has made a significant commitment in being a state-of-the-art, high volume residential interior molded door manufacturer at all of our plants, and our new Utah facility is scheduled to begin operation later this year.”

Steves & Sons is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and operates interior and exterior door plants throughout the United States. Since 1866, the Steves family has been involved in the company. Today, Steves & Sons has multiple manufacturing sites in four states. The manufacturing facility in Brigham City is 160,000 square-feet.

“The door-manufacturing business has changed dramatically in recent years, and our business has grown by leaps and bounds,” said Scott Lovett, Vice President of Operations at Steves & Sons. “With the opening of this new plant and equipment we have ready to install, we will be at the forefront of the industry technologically, enabling us to handle even greater production levels while remaining true to our high standards of quality, craftsmanship, and environmental responsibility.”

The company operates interior and exterior door plants in San Antonio, with interior door plant locations in Lebanon, Tennessee and Richmond, Virginia. Today Steves employs over 1,300 team members.

Currently, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County is one of the lowest in the country at 2.5%.