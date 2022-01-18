Logan man charged with raping woman multiple times allowed temporary jail release to prepare for trial

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A 26-year-old Logan man, charged with raping a woman multiple times in 2019, is being allowed out of jail so he can make final preparations for his jury trial. Arthur B. Robinson has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested Oct. 26, 2020.

Robinson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged in two cases with six counts of forcible sodomy, three counts of object rape, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of attempted forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; along with three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Cara Tangaro asked the court to allow her client to be released from jail to prepare for the four day jury trial, scheduled to begin Feb. 1. She said the recent surge in coronavirus cases had made it difficult to meet at the jail.

“It feels like the omicron variant has moved us back to the beginning of the pandemic,” stated Tangaro.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Ronnie Keller opposed the release. He noted that bail had previously been revoked because Robinson was determined to be a threat to the alleged victim.

Tangaro said the risk could be mitigated. She added that Robinson would be willing to wear an ankle monitor and be on home confinement.

Judge Spender Walsh said the recent surge in coronavirus cases, impacting members of the defense, would constitute a change in circumstances. He granted Robinson a 72 hour furlough, during which time the defendant can meet with attorneys in Salt Lake.

According to prosecutors, the alleged victim contacted the Logan City Police Department in September 2020. She claimed Robinson, who she had been in a long-term relationship with, had raped and sexually abused her seven times, while she told him “no” or tried to push him away.

The allegations reportedly happened in 2016 and 2019. They occurred at both the woman’s and Robinson’s residences. Since one of those locations were outside the city, Logan police notified the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the remaining incidents.

Defense attorneys have claimed that Robinson’s relationship was consensual with the woman, although the couple broke up several times. They reportedly have thousands of photographs to prove their case.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Walsh ordered Robinson to be placed on an ankle monitor during the three day furlough and have no contact with the alleged victim. He scheduled another evidentiary hearing for Friday.

Robinson spoke only briefly during the two hour hearing, telling the court he would abide by the court order. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com