November 9, 1931 – January 15, 2022 (age 90)



Nathan DeRay Scott passed away on Jan.15, 2022, after 90 years of life, with his great-niece Christina Briggs by his side at the Oneida County Long Term Care Center.



Known in the community as DeRay, he was born in Malad City on Nov. 9, 1931 to Nathan Scott and Bessie Palmer. He was the fourth of five brothers; Earl Donnelly, Bobby Donnelly, Darrell Donnelly, and Gerald Scott, all of which have passed before him. DeRay lived with his mother Bessie in Malad until her passing in 1982. At that time he moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he could be close to his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Donna Scott.



In his youth, DeRay spent most of his time helping others. He performed a lot of yard work around Malad and enjoyed woodworking in his shop. During his time in Wyoming he worked in the workshop at a group home and at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant.



In 1991, when Gerald and Donna moved back to Malad, DeRay moved into the South Apartments where he lived until 2011. DeRay enjoyed visiting with and helping his neighbors at the South Apartments and helping Gordon South with small projects around the property.



When DeRay was 80 years old, he moved into the long term care facility at the Oneida County Hospital. He spent the last 10 years there, cared for by the team of nurses and staff and his great-niece and guardian Christina Briggs.



DeRay’s favorite activities included: playing Santa, visiting with others, fishing, watching movies (especially westerns), attending church, coloring, and crocheting pot holders. Christina has fond memories of DeRay playing Santa around Christmas time. “As long as I can remember, DeRay was Santa,” she said, not only during her childhood, but also for her three boys.



Family and members of the community have fond stories of their interactions with DeRay over the past 90 years. When he was younger, DeRay hired himself to join the Ren Chevrolet team. Stories have been told about DeRay showing up every morning, nearly always the first person to the dealership. Each morning starting a fresh pot of coffee and welcoming everyone to work. Eventually the team gave him his own key to the shop, surely to cut down on the wait for the fresh brew.



At one point the Oneida County Sheriff’s department provided DeRay with his own honorary badge, which they quickly took back, due to big city policing tactics that were not in alignment with the department’s more casual policing at that time.



DeRay made many friends over the years. During the last 10 years of his life, he built a special bond with Tyson Daniels. The family is very thankful for Tyson’s attention and friendship with DeRay since he joined the staff at the hospital. DeRay even has a desk in Tyson’s office where he completed paperwork each day.