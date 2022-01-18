Sen. Chris Wilson introduces legislative intern from USU

USU student Decker Robison (left) has been assigned as a legislative intern to state Sen. Chris Wilson (right) during the ongoing general session of the Legislature.

SALT LAKE CITY – When the 2022 General Session of the 64th Utah Legislature opened in Salt Lake City today, Sen. Chris Wilson (R-District 25) was being assisted by legislative intern Decker Robison.

In a Jan. 13 e-mail message, Wilson introduced Robison to his constituents and encouraged them to contact his new administrative assistant at DRobison@le.utah.gov.

“He will keep me organized and ensure that you’re being heard,” the senator promised.

“I’m super excited to be interning for Sen. Chris Wilson this legislative session,” Decker admitted.

“I was born here in Cache Valley and have lived here most of my life. Because of that, I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to help serve the residents here.”

Utah’s college-level internship program is administered by the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel (OLRGC) at the state Capitol.

That program to intended to provide lawmakers with assistance to facilitate the completion of their legislative duties during the general session. The program is also designed to provide the interns with a learning experience that will enhance their university education.

The Legislature offers approximately 90 full-time internship positions each year during its general session. Students selected to participate in the intern program become paid employees of OLRGC and are assigned to one or two legislators full-time during the 45-day general session.

Although the interns’ responsibilities can vary, lawmakers may require their interns to write speeches, interact with constituents, attend committee meetings, track legislation, interact with government agencies, compose correspondence, research public policy issues, and perform other duties.

Robison is a student at Utah State University majoring in accounting.

“I’m very interested in public policy and how our elected officials work to make our communities better places to live,” Robison added, while inviting resident of northern Utah to contact him with questions or concerns.

Wilson was elected to the Utah Senate in 2020, replacing former longtime Sen. Lyle Hillyard.

As of 2021, Wilson’s District 25 seat in the Utah Senate represented more than 110,000 residents living in parts of Cache and Rich counties.