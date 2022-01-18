UDOH reports nearly 40,000 new COVID cases over last four days

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 test. Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

LOGAN – An average of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases a day were included in the Utah Health Department (UDOH) report of new coronavirus infections over the last four days.

It breaks down to 13,551 new cases on Friday, 10,080 Saturday, 6,355 Sunday and 9,934 Monday. The weekend total of 39,882 includes 442 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The new weekend report of 28 new COVID deaths statewide includes a Cache County man, over the age of 85 who was not hospitalized at the time of death. During the 22 months of the pandemic 3,979 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, including 201 in northern Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 10,652 a day.

There have been 790,216 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, 681 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic are 29,496.

There were more than 27,000 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 4.7 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

The number of those in Northern Utah who are fully immunized has grown to 99,118 and that is 66 percent of the population of Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

A weekend record 78,112 Utahns were tested since Friday, which means almost 4.6 million people have been tested and over 8.48 million tests have been administered.

The northern Utah case count total grew to 42,739 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Within the district exactly 1,779 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 41.3 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 29 percent.

In related news, 71 positive cases were found during Tuesday’s Mt. Logan Middle School Test to Stay Event. The positive cases must isolate at home for five days.

Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update indicates 4,274 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 340,857 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,065 total positive cases in Franklin County, 803 in Bear Lake County and 653 in Oneida County.