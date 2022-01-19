June 26, 1941 – January 12, 2022 (age 80)

Fay Miles passed away January 12, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Paradise, Utah, while surrounded by family. She is a beloved icon of her family. She will be dearly missed.

Mom was born in Brigham City, Utah, on June 26, 1941 to Nina Jensen Syddall. Nina later married Ira Ray Syddall who proved to be a loving father and husband.

Mom was raised on a mink farm in Paradise, Utah. She had to work very hard on the farm growing up as she was the only child. Mom grew up strong, athletic and beautiful. Mom was sweet, kind, and funny! She enjoyed participating and being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mom attended elementary through junior high school in Paradise, Utah and graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah in 1959. She soon met and married the love of her life, Gary O. Miles in the Logan, Utah, temple on February 12 1960. Mom and Dad became parents and raised six children: Steven (ex-wife Sherma), Wade, Lori (Brad), Cindy (Dave), Michael and Teresa.They have eight grandchildren: Miles Welk, Candice Palmer, Maddison Welk, Jake Miles, Logan Affleck, Jessi (Miles) Menlove, Summer Affleck, and Lily Miles. With one great grandchild Kacey Miles and two more on the way.

Mom was preceded in death by her daughter Lori Ann Miles Welk, her baby boy David Ray who she will now get to raise in heaven, her mother Nina Syddall and father Ira Ray Syddall.

Mom enjoyed playing and traveling with her husband. Dad took mom on many adventures with family and friends. They enjoyed traveling the country on their Harley Davidson. Later they sold the bike and started traveling with a truck and RV. They always had a fun story to tell about their adventures together. After their children were old enough, mom went back to college at Weber State with Lori, her eldest daughter, where they both went on to graduate from Webers last cosmetology class. She was always gifted in the beauty industry. She loved her many clients and friends she made while being a cosmetologist. Most notably, she enjoyed working at 5th Avenue Salon in Layton, Utah. Mom had many gifts; she could sew, sing, cook, golf, play tennis and softball. She had a way with children and animals that made everyone love her. She even drove all her kids and their friends in the station wagon up to the ski resort on the weekends.

Mom and dad had a true love story. Mom always knew she was beautiful because Dad could be heard reminding her how pretty she was daily. She always had a spark in her eye for him. Their flame burns bright and will never fade. They finished their love story beautifully. Dad always made sure he took care of mom. Up to the very end she would listen to him and rest in the comfort of his devotion. His love spilled over to their children who dearly loved, and were completely devoted to their mother. Mom was always a source of comfort to her children. We could always count on her love and loyalty.

Family and friends who wish to share in saying goodbye to Mom will gather on Friday January 21, 2022, at the Paradise, Utah Cemetery: 8900 South 300 East, at 2 p.m. where we will say our final farewell. After there will be a meal and a gathering at the Paradise church: 155 East 9400 South, Paradise, Utah 84328.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.