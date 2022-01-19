July 25, 1945 – January 16, 2022 (age 76)

Jade Brundage Staten, a resident of Stone, Idaho, passed away on January 16, 2022 following a second bout of cancer from which she was never able to recover. She was 76. Jade was born in Payson, Utah on July 25, 1945. Her mother, Shirley Brundage, was seven months along with Jade, when her father, Irvin Monroe Brundage, was shipped overseas during WWII. Shirley told her husband that if he were in China when the baby was born, it would be given a Chinese name. Two weeks overdue, the baby was born and given the name Jade, which pleased her father. She was five months old when Irvin saw her in person for the first time. Only seven years later, Jade lost her father when he died during surgery following an injury.

Her mother remarried in the summer after Jade completed fourth grade, whereupon Jade moved from Payson to Spanish Fork where her suddenly-much-bigger family resided. During Junior High School, Jade’s family purchased a cattle ranch in Ruby Valley, NV. She and her siblings spent summers in Ruby Valley where they learned to run most of the machinery to help cut, rake, and bale hay to feed the cattle during the winter. Jade graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1963. She studied Russian and drafting, and thought about becoming an architect. After two years at the University of Utah, Jade was introduced by her roommate to Cal Staten. They were married on January 27, 1967, and later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.

As the wife of a Navy and airline pilot, Jade lived in many places, including Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Sigonella, Sicily. She loved traveling and visited many countries in Europe. One of the highlights of her travels was a trip to Russia with dear friend and fellow Navy wife, Beverly McDaniel. Later in life, she used her airline travel benefits to the fullest, accompanying Cal on numerous trips all over Asia, with extended visits to Taiwan (picking up son, Chad, from his LDS mission) and Thailand (with grandson William and his wife, Lily).

Jade was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in numerous service and leadership capacities, both in the church and the community, during her life. She is survived by husband Cal, Stone, ID; son Chad (Heather), Tooele, UT; daughter Alys (Brooke), Wilmington, NC; grandchildren William, Amelia, Andrew, and Porter; great-grandchildren, Jade, Graham, Ruby, and Opal; siblings Kenneth, Karen, Denise, Lee, Robyn, Mikel, Jeni.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am (MST, not PST) on Saturday, January 22 at the cemetery in Ruby Valley, Nevada followed immediately by a Celebration of Life in the Ruby Valley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.