August 17, 1933 – January 18, 2022 (age 88)



Janice Mione Servoss, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.