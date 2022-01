October 16, 1944 – January 18, 2022 (age 77)

Larry Kent Felker 77 of Cub River, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Franklin County Medical Center.

A full obituary will be posted at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home.

At Larry’s request, no funeral services will be conducted.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.