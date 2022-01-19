Man sentenced to prison for stealing pickup truck, running from police, crashing into Logan townhouse

Booking photo for Jessie Angel Oliva (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Logan man was sentenced to prison after previously admitting to stealing a truck, leading police officers on a chase, and then crashing the car into a townhome in Logan. Jessie A. Oliva asked the court for another chance, while asking for forgiveness.

Oliva was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously pleaded guilty to theft, a second-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony.

On June 21, 2021, Oliva stole a red Dodge pickup truck from the 7-Eleven gas station, near 1400 N. Main. The victim had left the keys in the ignition of the truck and left it unlocked when they went in to make a purchase from the gas station’s convenience store. They were able to identify the defendant and notify police.

When officers spotted the stolen truck, Oliva refused to stop and sped off, leading to the chase. He later drove through a stop sign and later crashed into a townhouse near the intersection of 1140 N. 400 West.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway said Oliva had an abusive childhood growing up and had later gotten involved with gangs. He also described how the defendant suffered from hallucinations and had no impulse control.

Oliva read a statement, telling the court how he was abused by his grandmother. She would lock him in a closet, forcing him to eat dogfood.

Oliva also apologized for his crimes, stating that he wasn’t in his right frame of mind. He said he was ready to be a man and provide for his family.

Judge Brian Cannell agreed with Holdaway about Oliva’s struggles with mental health. He reduced the defendant’s theft crime to a third-degree felony, and sentenced him to zero to five years in prison.

Judge Cannell also recommended Oliva be given credit for time served. He said that he was hopeful the defendant could change.

