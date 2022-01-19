Nolan Sidwell, 13, passed away on January 18, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on March 26, 2008 in Layton, Utah to Bret & Keely Sidwell. He attended Vae View Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Century Elementary, Garland Elementary, Alice C. Harris Intermediate, and most recently, Bear River Middle School. Nolan had many hobbies which included Video Games, Drawing, Boating, Side by Side rides, Singing, and above all tinkering with electronics. His most proud achievement was academics. He frequented the Honor Roll in recent years. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and family.

Nolan is survived by his parents Bret & Keely Sidwell; Brother Nathaniel Sidwell; Grandparents: Desi & Keith Perry, Anne & Rudy Padilla, Tom & Susan Haddock; Aunts & Uncles: Steven Sidwell (Valerie Phillips) (Chandra Quigley), Deanna Haddock & Aleksander Dolgikh, Clint Owen (Chelle Davis), Shawn & Alisha Owen; Great Grandparents: Carl & Elvira Fletcher, Berniece Norman, Anna Colquit and many Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Guy Sidwell and great grandfathers, Clair E. Sidwell and Robert K. Norman.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Noon.

A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30-11:30 A.M. All services will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton).

Interment in the Garland Cemetery.

Celebration of life following Interment will be held at the Fraternal Order Of Eagles, 912 N, Main St. Brigham City Utah 84302. Light Lunch and refreshments will be served from 2:00PM to 6:00PM.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.