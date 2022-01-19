Pickleville Playhouse announces 2022 summer season

The Pickleville Playhouse production of the Disney musical 'Beauty and the Beast' is slated to premiere in the rustic theater on June 21.

GARDEN CITY – The talented Davis clan of Bear Lake have announced the lineup for their 2022 summer season at the Pickleville Playhouse.

Despite lingering health concerns in northern Utah, the Pickleville players have boldly declared that their upcoming season will include one of their trademark original musical comedy melodramas and the Disney stage classic Beauty and the Beast.

From the creators of the 2021 hit musical Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy, the curtain will rise on the new original melodrama New Sheriff in Town on May 27.

Penned by director Derek Davis, the all-new comedy will feature original music by TJ Davis, as usual.

The playwright modestly promises that New Sheriff in Town will be “ … filled with loads of fresh music, a barrel of belly laughs and plot twists that will leave audience members gasping for days …

“This hysterical and heartfelt production is sure to be the highlight of our patrons’ summer.”

Of course, the Davises make those kinds of predictions every summer … and they are always right.

The second feature in the Pickleville summer line-up will be the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast. That production will premiere on June 21.

Thanks to the theatrical ingenuity of the Davis clan members, TJ Davis says that this production will be an opportunity for local audiences to “… experience the magic of this award-winning Broadway sensation in a way that they’ve never seen before.”

The Davises are promising a “sparkling production of Beauty and the Beast … brimming with talent, laughs and more than a handful of Disney’s most memorable musical masterpieces.”

The stage version of Beauty and the Beast is based on the 1991 animated feature of the same name released by Walt Disney Studios.

The show premiered on Broadway in 1994 with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, including seven new songs added to those from the movie’s sound track.

The musical was a hit, one of the first of a string of stage successes for Disney. It ran on Broadway for more than 5,000 performances through 2007, becoming the eighth longest running theatrical production in Broadway history.

The casts of these Pickleville shows are still up in the air, as auditions for both productions are slated to begin Feb. 1.

Online ticket sales for the summer 2022 season at the Pickleville Playhouse will begin on Friday, Jan. 21.