Providence woman charged with allegedly defrauding local business accepts plea deal

Booking photo for Jennifer C. Larsen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 40-year-old Providence woman has accepted a plea deal after being arrested for allegedly forging checks from her employer. As part of the agreement, Jennifer C. Larsen refused to admit that she was guilty but will still be sentenced to the crimes in March.

Larsen participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference with her attorney. She pleaded “no contest” to theft, forgery and computer crimes, all third-degree felonies.

Nine remaining charges were dropped by prosecutors.

The plea means she conceded the charges alleged without admitting guilt or offering a defense.

Prosecutors claim Larsen stole more than $5,000 from her employer. She allegedly took multiple checks from the company and forged them to herself while managing the business’ payroll.

It’s also alleged Larsen delisted company property for sale online and deleted internet accounts, causing the company’s internet history to be permanently lost, causing a substantial reduction in company sales.

The crimes occurred during a 10-month period in 2020.

In a message to News Talk KVNU, Larsen claimed she was innocent. She wrote that her former boss was emotionally and sexually abusive. He also allegedly bribed her with gifts, to keep her quiet about his illegal business activities.

Larsen spoke only briefly during Wednesday’s hearing, telling the court she was willing to accept the plea deal worked out between attorneys. She could face up to five years in prison, when sentenced March 9.

