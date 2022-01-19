Utah State women’s basketball loses 88-72 battle to Colorado State

USU vs Colorado St women's basketball, 01/19/22

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State women’s basketball (5-12, 0-7 MW) lost, 88-72, to Colorado State (12-4, 3-3 MW) inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Wednesday night.

After trailing 55-35, the Aggies went on an 8-0 run to trim the lead to 12 at 55-43 with just over four minutes to go in the third quarter. USU was able to make it a nine-point game after a pair of free throws from junior guard/forward Adryana Quezada trimmed the lead to 63-54 at the end of the period.

Quezada was dominant in the third quarter as the junior from Frisco, Texas, scored 14 of her season-high 30 points in the stanza. The Aggies outscored the Rams, 29-21, in the third after shooting 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from the floor in the period.

Colorado State extended its lead to 18 in the fourth quarter at 76-58 before a 7-0 Aggie run made it an 11-point game, 76-65, with just over three minutes remaining. However, that would be as close as it would get for the Aggies as the Rams would win it, 88-72.

Quezada led the team with a season-high 30 points which ties for 37th on the USU single-game record list. Senior guard Emmie Harris dished out a career-high 12 assists to tie for third in program history for most assists in a single game.

Senior guard/forward E’Lease Stafford registered her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Graduate forward Laci Hawthorne also finished the night with 13 points.

Utah State shot 39.7 percent (27-of-68) from the field, 15.8 percent (3-of-19) from behind the arc and 83.3 percent (15-of-18) at the free throw line. Colorado State shot 50.7 percent (34-of-67) from the floor, 45.2 percent (14-of-31) from behind the 3-point line and 54.5 percent (6-of-11) at the charity stripe.

USU wraps up its two-game homestand on Saturday, Jan. 22, as the Aggies host Wyoming (6-8, 2-3 MW) at 2 p.m., inside the Spectrum.

