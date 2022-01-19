Val Potter launches bid to reclaim legislative seat

Former state representative Val Potter of North Logan has announced that he will campaign to reclaim his seat in the Legislature.

“I’m running because I care about Cache Valley,” Potter said Jan. 18, as the 2022 General Session of the 64th Utah Legislature was getting underway in Salt Lake City without him. “I’ve decided to serve again after listening to many people that asked me to run because they feel the people of this valley deserve better representation.”

After serving in several local elected positions, Potter represented constituents in North Logan and surrounding areas in the state House of Representatives from 2017 to 2020.

While running for a third term in the Legislature, Potter lost the GOP nomination for his seat to challenger Mike Petersen in state primary balloting on June 30, 2020.

Petersen had campaigned against the incumbent lawmaker by arguing that Potter’s support for Utah’s abortive 2019 tax reform initiative demonstrated a disregard for the will of the people.

Petersen then defeated Democratic candidate Holly Gunther in the November 2020 general election.

But Potter now says that some of his former constituents are dissatisfied with Petersen’s performance as a lawmaker after only one year at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City.

“Sadly, the good people of our valley are currently represented at the Capitol by someone who … doesn’t answer their phone calls, text messages or e-mails,” according to Greg Nielson, a North Logan resident and former Republican precinct chair.

Nielson also accuses Petersen of not keeping his local constituents informed of what he’s doing in the Legislature.

“We need someone who cares more about the people of Cache County than the special-interest groups he appears to support,” Nielson added.

“I have a proven track record of listening to constituents, seeking public input and delivering for Cache Valley,” Potter insists. “I’m someone who knows how to get things done and who wants to work for the people of Cache County, not take directions from special-interest groups.”

Potter is a fifth-generation resident of Cache Valley and a graduate of Utah State University with a degree in Business Administration.

His professional experience includes starting several small businesses. After 23 years in the private sector, he now works for the USU Extension service.

Potter’s public service experience began when he joined the North Logan City Council in 1992. Since then, his service to the valley community has included terms as mayor of North Logan, a member of the Cache County Council and two stints in the Utah Legislature.