August 2, 1931 – January 14, 2022 (age 90)

Vera Christena Veibell Zilles passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Logan Regional Hospital. She was 90 years old.

Vera was born on August 2, 1931 in Logan, Utah to Jens Rasmussen Veibell and Lillie Johanna Nelson Veibell. She grew up in Beaver Dam, Utah. She helped on the farm, but her main responsibility was to help her mother in the home as her mother’s health was not good. She would tie quilts and embroider pillowcases and dish towels. As she grew older she liked to attend the school basketball games and go to the dances after. She liked her Homemaking, Algebra and Bookkeeping classes. She graduated from Bear River High School in May 1949. She also attended Seminary for 3 years and graduated in May 1948. She then attended College at Utah State Agricultural College for 1 year and worked at J.C. Penneys for a year before getting married.

Vera met her future husband Theodor Deloy Zilles on a blind date. They were married on October 12, 1951 in the Logan L.D.S. Temple. They lived in Logan, then Providence and have lived in College Ward since 1956. Vera and Deloy had a Custom Combine Cutting business early in their marriage. They also owned and operated Arctic Service, where they sold and serviced snowmobiles. Vera did the parts, sales and bookkeeping. They also owned and operated their own Backhoe business. Vera did the bookkeeping for this as well. They also ran a small farm. Deloy passed away in March of 2016.

Vera has always been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Sunday School, Primary, Mutual, Relief Society, Scouts and as Ward Librarian. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, cook and gardener. She was a wonderful example of love, patience, hard work and kindness to all! Her home was welcome to everyone!

She is survived by 6 children, Lonney (Patricia), Mickey (Edward(Ted)) Ricks, Rodney(Kimberly), Terry(Laurie), Ricky(Linnea)and Kelly who all live in College Ward. She has 24 grandchildren and 64 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is survived by one sister Irma (Bob) Hobbs of Franklin, Idaho, Sister in law, Annette Veibell (Farr West), Brother in law, Ray Jacob Zilles (College Ward).

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Alton and Wendell and grandsons Luke and Seth Zilles.

We would like to thank all the good neighbors, friends and family who visited and supported her all her life, especially these last few years. We also would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses who attended to her at the Logan Regional Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the College Ward Church, 2384 W. 2200 S. in College Ward, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

