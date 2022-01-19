Wellsville man sentenced to prison for truck theft and high-speed chase

Booking photo for Beau D. Nopens (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Wellsville man has been given the maximum prison sentence for stealing a truck and trying to flee law enforcement more than two years ago. Beau D. Nopens was ordered to serve 1-15 years but given credit for the time already served in the Cache County Jail since being arrested Nov. 9, 2019.

Nopens was sentenced during a virtual hearing 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to theft, a second-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony.

Nopens was arrested after stealing a black pickup in Wellsville.

Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted him west of Logan and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The defendant refused to stop and led law enforcement on a lengthy high-speed chase through the north end of the county.

The pursuit ended when Nopens crashed the truck in the Cove area, attempted to break into a home, and fled on foot. He was later found in Richmond after employees reported a suspicious person at their business.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane said Nopens faces additional crimes in Colorado. He asked the court to allow the defendant to be transferred out of Utah to face the new case and serve the prison sentence there.

Judge Brian Cannell said he would allow Nopens to be transferred. He told the defendant, “I hope you can do better with your life.”

Nopens only spoke for brief moment, when asked if he wanted to address the court. He said he was ready to move on with his life.

