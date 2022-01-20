Associate Chief Justice Thomas Lee announces retirement from Utah Supreme Court

Associate Chief Justice Thomas R. Lee

SALT LAKE CITY — Thomas R. Lee, Associate Chief Justice to the Utah Supreme Court, has announced his retirement. In a letter sent to Gov. Spencer Cox on Wednesday, Justice Lee said:

“It has been an honor to serve the people of the State of Utah as a member of the Supreme Court. For twelve years, I have been privileged to work with an impressive group of committed, principled colleagues on this court and throughout the judiciary.

Lee said he had decided that the time had come for him to pursue other opportunities in his legal profession. He anticipates stepping down from the court on July 31, 2022.

Justice Lee was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court by Governor Gary Herbert in 2010. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Chicago. Justice Lee currently serves as Associate Chief Justice of the Utah Supreme Court. He also serves on the Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and teaches on a part-time basis as a lecturer in law at BYU, Harvard Law School, and the University of Chicago Law School.

Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant called Justice Lee an extraordinary jurist and scholar. He said, “I don’t think a single opinion has been issued in a case in which he participated that was not improved by his scholarship, whether or not he was the named author. His work has been brilliant and his commitment to the rule of law unparalleled.”

Gov. Cox will nominate a replacement for Justice Lee from a list created by a judicial nominating commission. The nominee must then be confirmed by a majority of the Utah Senate to take office.

