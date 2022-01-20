June 7, 1939 – January 12, 2022 (age 82)
Deanna Fonnesbeck Wilson passed January 12, 2022 in Longmont, Colorado and is now with her Heavenly Father and loved ones who preceeded her to the other side of the veil.
Deanna was born on June 7, 1939 to parents Herman and Melvina Fonnesbeck, in Hyrum, Utah, in the house of her maternal grandparents. Growing up, her visiting her grandparents became one of her favorite activities, including playing with her cousins, and hearing stories about her Danish ancestors.
Deanna spent her childhood on the family farm in Howell, Utah where she helped her mother, father, and siblings to make their home a place of happiness. Her love of music began with her talented mother singing and playing the piano while she and her younger sister Karen would take turns dancing with their father. She loved when her mother would play ‘Chariot Races’ on the piano. Her favorite song that her mother sang to her was ‘You are My Sunshine’. At age 6, Deanna started taking piano lessons. As she progressed over the years, she played piano solos in church and other places. She also accompanied her sister at times when she sang. Deanna attended elementary and junior high school in Howell. In 1952, her family moved to Logan, Utah where she later graduated from Logan High School in 1957.
She first met her husband Gordon when he was a high school buddy of her older brother Mel. At times, Gordon would offer and give Deanna rides home from school. They first started dating while at college and they married on August 3, 1962 and later they were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Deanna served in several callings in local congregation’s Relief Society and Primary organizations over the years. She also served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and as a Boy Scout leader with Gordon.
Deanna graduated from Utah State University with a degree in elementary education and took her first professional job at McKinley elementary school teaching the 2nd grade in Tremonton Utah. She and Gordon later moved to Colorado and Deanna set aside her teaching career for a time as they started their family and raised four sons. She guided her boys in many ways, including a love of the gospel of Jesus Christ, learning, reading, music, sports, and being outdoors. Later she worked for the St. Vrain Valley School district as an aide and substitute teacher, as well as a preschool teacher at the Early Learning Center in Longmont.
She loved her immediate and extended family dearly and they were all part of her joy in life. Deanna was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, parents Herman and Melvina, brother Melvin Fonnesbeck, and her son Bryce Wilson.
Deanna is survived Lee (Shelly), Chris, and Eric (Merrybeth) Wilson, and grandchildren Keith (Alissa), Ellery, Lisa, Eric John, and Cassandra Wilson; also by sister Karen (Steve) Reeder, brothers Forrest (Terry), Cordell (Pat) Fonnesbeck, and Rex “Dusty” (Jackie) Fonnesbeck.
Longmont funeral arrangements are through Howe Morturary.
Logan funeral arrangements are through Nelson Funeral Home.
A viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Saturday January 29 from 9:30am – 10:30am followed by funeral services at 11:00am.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.