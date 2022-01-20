March 17, 1960 – January 18, 2022 (age 62)



Ernest Anderson passed away on January 18, 2022 in Ogden, Utah after a valiant battle of cancer. He was born on March 17, 1960 to Maxine Jensen and Wilford (Bill) Charles Anderson.

Ernie was raised in Brigham City and loved it dearly.

Ernie loved fishing, hunting, rock hounding, camping. Later in life Ernie grew and admiration for Pastor Dave.

Ernie has four children. Mindy Anderson Buist (Dustin), Kellie Anderson, Megan Johnson, Kristen Johnson (deceased)

There will be a visitation held on Thursday, January 27 at 6:00pm at the 7th Ward, 531 North 100 West. Please wear a mask to the visitation.

Ernie is survived by three of his children, Mindy, Kellie, Megan; siblings, Nancy (Verne) Larsen, Charlie; mother Maxine.

