Garden City to hold Monster Cisco Disco this weekend

Participants net the famous Bear Lake Sisco during a tournament last year.

GARDEN CITY – The one-day Bonneville Cisco fishing tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, from 6. a.m. until noon and the town of Garden City is hoping to lure fishermen and others to their Monster Cisco Disco Winterfest activities.

The cisco tournament begins at 6 a.m. at the east end of Bear Lake and will go until 11 a.m. and the measuring of the submitted cisco fishes will take place at the Bear Lake State Park Marina from 11 a.m. until noon.

The angler who catches the largest Bonneville Cisco, as measured by length, will be eligible for a variety of prizes, not to exceed a total value of $500 per category.

There will be several categories for those under 14 years of age and another for 14-years of age or older.

Contest entrance fees will not be charged to contest participants.

The residents of Garden City and surrounding areas want to lure fishermen and other visitors to their biggest winter event of the season, The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest. The festivities will begin on Friday, Jan. 21, and go through Sunday, Jan. 23.

The big Bear Lake weekend starts with the Monster Winter Sports and Trails Day on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The free event will give guests an opportunity to try fat-tire bikes, snowshoes, snowmobiles, tubes for kids and there will be free hot cocoa and treats.

Contact Sunrise Resort, located at 865 N. Harbor Village E. Dr., Garden City from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and register to ensure equipment availability. A shuttle will pick up and drop off guests beginning at Sunrise Resort then take you up to the Logan Canyon Sinks area. You’ll be outfitted with equipment and then taken in a “tracked RZR” up to a trail to try out your equipment.

The evening of Friday, Jan. 21, the Monster Taste of Bear Lake will be held at Sunrise Hall. This event brings area restaurants and specialty stores together to have their food available for people to try. The event costs $3 per person.

There is parking available at the Marina and the fee will be waived for those attending with the hope people will donate to The Family Place.

Also, that evening is the Monster Winterfest Social where family fun activities are on the agenda and pre-registration for the 5k, Monster Plunge and Cardboard Boat Regatta. New this year is the Cisco Disco Dance and Cisco Fish Tasting that will also held that evening.

The Chili Cook-off was changed from Saturday to Friday from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and judging will take place after 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday morning the Cisco tournament will be held at Cisco Beach beginning at 6 a.m. The Monster 5k Run/Walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Race packets can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Local merchants will be selling their products at Winterfest Village Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the big tent.

The Monster Cardboard Boat Regatta takes place from 11 a.m. to noon and the Monster Plunge will be held at the same time at a different part of the marina.

Saturday, the ever-popular Monster Plunge will take place at about 2 p.m. with the parade and costume judging taking place before the Plunge. Costumes are encouraged for this year’s costume parade and plunge.

They are giving away thousands of dollars in prizes donated by businesses in Bear Lake and Rich counties.

The winners of the different categories for the Bear Lake Monster Plunge, the Cardboard Boat Regatta, the Cisco Disco, Chili Cook Off and 5K will be given at the Saturday night awards ceremony after the fireworks show. The ceremony will be held at the Sunrise Resort and Event Center from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Water temperature should be about 32 degrees and the outdoor temperature is going to be in the high 20’s to low 30’s so plan to dress appropriately.

The final event is a Sunday morning pancake breakfast sponsored by Cody’s Gastro Garage in Garden City. The cost of the breakfast is $5 for children and $10 for adults.