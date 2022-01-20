1958 – 2022

Michael Steven Sweeney died on January 15, 2022 at his home in Athens, Ohio, following a nine-year battle with kidney cancer. He was 63.

Mike had been a faculty member in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University from 2009 until his retirement in 2021. He had served as the program’s associate director for graduate studies from 2009 until 2018, the year he was named Outstanding Graduate Faculty Member by the university. Between the awarding of his doctorate from the Scripps School in 1996 and his return as a faculty member, Mike taught at Utah State University, chairing the journalism department from 2005 to 2009.

Mike was a much-admired professor and academic adviser for scores of graduate students’ master’s theses and doctoral dissertations, and was a prolific journalism history scholar and book author. In addition to writing acclaimed academic books, Mike was commissioned by the National Geographic to write 14 popular books on subjects ranging from the discovery of the Titanic to the Lost Boys of Sudan. His favorite book for the Geographic was about his beloved Logan Canyon, which later became an important inspiration for his painting, a pastime he took up to cope with the daily trials of living with terminal cancer.

In a March 2021 podcast, Mike said he continued to receive National Geographic book commissions because he met deadlines, even turning in manuscripts ahead of schedule on occasion. He attributed his ability to “make deadline” to his real-world journalism experience at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (1981-93) and the Springfield Missouri Daily News (1980-81), along with his journalism degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1980).

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Donnis and Betty Jean Sweeney.

Survivors include Carolyn (Neal) Sweeney, his wife of 41 years, son David (Angela) Sweeney of Moorhead, MN, grandsons Jack and Milo, brothers Orval (Suzanne) Sweeney of Williamsburg, VA, Ronald Sweeney of Lakewood, CO, and William Richard “Rick” (Elise) Sweeney of Lovettsville, VA.

An online memorial service to celebrate Mike’s life will be announced later.

A podcast of conversations with Mike can be found at https://anchor.fm/mikesweeneytalks?fbclid=IwAR3po3buyjnp-XPLvpwVguO3UfyqqRvHo6CUcQh2_bW3c2z4a0QW-nlSPZk

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Journalism Historians Association Graduate Student Convention Travel Fund in honor of Michael S. Sweeney.