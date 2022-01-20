Ridgeline continues win streak against Mountain Crest

HYRUM – An energized Mountain Crest team mucked up the first quarter against Ridgeline, down 12-6, before the Riverhawks flexed their talent to go on a 40-20 run over the next two quarters. Eight different Riverhawk players scored in the first three quarters as their depth allowed them to wear down the Mustang defense on the way to a 63-46 win, seven straight over Mountain Crest.

Only three players had scored at halftime for Mountain Crest as the Ridgeline size made anything in the paint tough and the guards stopped two of the Mustangs’ big three scorers. Oliver Nethercott, averaging almost nine points a game, was held scoreless and Joseph Hunsaker had only four. Hunsaker had back-to-back double digit games and has been averaging nine points a game since being put in the starting lineup. Preston Lofthouse finished, tied for the game high, with 18 points. He also won his individual defensive assignment holding Peyton Knowles to just six points, averaging 14.3 on the season, and Knowles fouled out half way through the third quarter.

Kaden Cox tied for the game high with 18 points and Josh Jackman added 12 and Jake Smith had 10. Eight different players scored for Ridgeline and they just had too many options for Mountain Crest to stop. The Riverhawks only made three shots from deep on the night, but their post presence was huge on the glass and defense. The Mustangs rarely attacked the glass and couldn’t get much from the perimeter against the pressure Ridgeline used.

Ridgeline was able to really build their lead from the free throw line, going 11-14 in the first half to Mountain Crest’s 4-7. However, the Mustangs finished 18-25 to the Riverhawk’s 16-21 on the evening. Isaac Valentine led the way, going 7-8 and finishing with nine points. Valentine, Ray Robbins and Josh Arnell came off the bench late when the game was out of reach and scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Mountain Crest (2-12, 1-2) hosts Sky View Friday while Ridgeline (10-5, 2-1) goes to Green Canyon.