Since Wednesday, 22 Utahns lost their lives to COVID, two of which were in the Bear River Health District

FILE PHOTO: New visualization of the Covid-19 virus by Fusion Medical Animation

LOGAN – Since Wednesday, 22 more Utahns died of COVID-19, including a Box Elder County man, between 45-64 years of age and a man from Cache County, 65-84 years; both were hospitalized at the time of death.

From the start of the pandemic, the lives of 4,019 Utahns have been lost to the virus and that includes 201 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 11,608 new COVID positive cases, the fourth highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. Included in the new cases are 775 since Wednesday in northern Utah.

Since the pandemic started in March, 2020, there have been 814,388 positive cases in Utah, 44,458 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Since the outbreak began 1,795 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

Hospitalizations due to COVID, reported Thursday, amount to 756 Utahns which is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. Among those currently hospitalized, 207 are in intensive care, and since the pandemic began 29,838 Utahns have been hospitalized.

With 8,180 people vaccinated since Wednesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.93 million, 59 percent of the state’s population. More than 4.7 million doses have been administered.

There are now 99,306 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated which is 66.5 percent of population of Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. 213,378 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population of Utah’s three northern counties is 186,818.

23,372 Utahns were tested since Wednesday which means more than 4.65 million people have been tested and almost 8.6 million total tests have been administered the last 22 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 10,762 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 42.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 29.7 percent.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID update indicates 4,292 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 348,949 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,101 total positives in Franklin County, 813 in Bear Lake County and 676 in Oneida County.