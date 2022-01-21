11,601 new cases and 11 deaths part of week-ending COVID report

COVID-19

The Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) week-ending COVID report Friday includes 11,601 new coronavirus cases — Utah’s fifth highest daily count ever — and 11 more deaths in Utah since Thursday.

In Utah there have now been 825,689 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 4,030 deaths, 201 in northern Utah.

In the last 28 days people who are unvaccinated are at 11.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

As of Friday there are 765 Utahns in hospitals with COVID-19, the most in one day since the start of the pandemic. There are 207 patients in intensive care and 89 percent of all ICU beds are full. There have been 30,008 COVID hospitalizations in Utah the last 22 months.

More than1.93 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, 59.1 percent of the population. There were 7,270 people vaccinated since Thursday and over 4.7 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

With 19,357 Utahns tested since Thursday nearly 4.7 million people have been tested and just over 8.6 million total tests have been administered since the outbreak.

Currently 99,493 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated — two thirds of the population living within the Bear River Health District — and 213,606 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

With 895 new positive cases reported Thursday the northern Utah case count has reached 45,145 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Within the district 1,800 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 10,818 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 43.1 percent plus the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30 percent.

Idaho’s Friday COVID update indicates 4,317 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 352,411 statewide, which includes 2,108 cases in Franklin County, 819 cases in Bear Lake County and 60 cases in Oneida County.