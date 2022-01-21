Logan man arrested for allegedly raping woman last summer in Blacksmith Fork Canyon

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman last summer in Blacksmith Fork Canyon. Ahmednur H. Ahmed was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday morning, after law enforcement reportedly matched his DNA to the crime.

Ahmed was arraigned in 1st District Court during a virtual hearing Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with rape and object rape, both first-degree felonies.

According to the arrest report for Ahmed, the alleged victim called the Cache County Sheriff’s Office last summer, claiming she had been raped during a party at the Willows Campground, on the evening of July 8. She said, “during the evening an African American male that she did not know had pulled her away from the party.”

The suspect, later identified as Ahmed, took the woman to an isolated spot where he began kissing and groping her.

The alleged victim told deputies, “she tried to stop him but he was able to overpower her.” He then raped her, “against her protests and repeated requests to stop,” the report stated.

After the assault, Ahmed reportedly left in a vehicle.

The woman went to the Cache Valley Hospital and underwent a sexual assault examination. DNA evidence from the exam was sent to the Utah State Forensic Lab.

Deputies later interviewed Ahmed and other individuals that had been at the party. He reportedly admitted to speaking with the alleged victim but denied any sexual contact with her. He said, “she had been drinking and that he would not do such a thing,” the arrest report explained.

The investigation was put on hold while the state crime lab processed evidence from the sex assault exam. In December, forensic investigators determined the DNA from the exam matched Ahmed’s.

During Friday’s arraignment hearing, Ahmed told the court he had hired an attorney.

Judge Spencer Walsh postponed considering any bail for Ahmed, after prosecutors argued that they had “substantial evidence” to show the crimes were committed. He ordered the suspect to appear again in court Monday.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

